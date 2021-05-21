Rob Lowe Finally Reveals if Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Was at His House

Watch : Rob Lowe Says the Royals Changed His Sleepy Montecito Town

The new Brat Pack?

Rob Lowe has officially been neighbors with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for quite some time now, but is Montecito big enough for all three of them? The 9-1-1 Lone Star actor exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop today (May 21) what he really thinks of the royals moving in.

"They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town," Lowe explained of his Southern California home for 26 years. "Let me tell you something, once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighborhood is never going to be the same."

Meghan and Harry live "over the fence" from Lowe's first house in the area, and while the couple "keep a low profile," Lowe has crossed paths with the A-listers. "I saw Harry once driving," Lowe remembered.

Of course the royals aren't the only high-profile residents of the beach town. "When Oprah moved in, that began the sort of resurgence of Montecito," Lowe admitted. "Now that the royals are here: The good news is property values go up, the bad news is the line is longer at Starbucks."