Billboard Music AwardsLady GagaRoyal FamilyBOTCHEDWatch E!PhotosVideos

Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian the "Love of My Life" After Family Trip to Disneyland

After Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian visited Disneyland with their families, the rocker shared pics from his day at the Happiest Place on Earth and called the reality star the love of his life.

By Elyse Dupre May 21, 2021 5:10 PMTags
DisneyTravis BarkerKeeping Up With The KardashiansKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Travis Barker Adorably Cheers on Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign

Have Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian found their happily ever after in the happiest place on earth?

The blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. with their families on May 20, and afterwards, Travis posted a few photos to reminded fans their romance is something straight out of a fairy tale. Kourtney commented on the pictures by writing "happiest," and her boyfriend replied by writing, "with the love of my life."

All together now: Awwwww.

Kourtney brought along her kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick, and Travis was joined by his son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, who Shanna shares with ex Oscar de la Hoya. Together, they enjoyed a number of attractions, including The Haunted Mansion, the Pirates of the Caribbean, the It's a Small World and Mad Tea Party rides. They also ate some Disney-themed treats and walked down Main Street U.S.A.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Kourtney and Travis' families have hung out several times since the couple went Instagram official in February and even enjoyed a getaway together earlier this year. In fact, a source close to Kourtney told E! News the Poosh founder "has become very close with Travis kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama."

The 15-year-old "looks up to Kourtney a lot, and they like to do fun activities together," the source continued. "She will invite Alabama over to the house for Pilates and lunch and they will hang out with the kids often. Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on."

Marksman / MEGA

And it looks like Travis' children are a fan of her, too. "Both of Travis' kids love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love," the source shared. "It's been a great fit for everyone."

Trending Stories

1

Yet Another Grey's Anatomy Star Is Leaving the Show

2

Prince Harry on Why Meghan Markle Didn't Act on Suicidal Ideations

3

Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian the "Love of My Life"

Which is a good thing, considering Kourtney and Travis' bond appears to be stronger than ever. Whether they're packing on the PDA with Instagram posts and tattoos, going on dates and romantic getaways or sending each other thoughtful gifts, the two continue to show the love.

"Kourtney is head over heels for Travis," a Kourtney source told E! News in April. "They truly have a bond like no other. No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time…. She has expressed she would absolutely marry him. They have the best connection and communication, something that's very important to her. They are still in the honeymoon phase, and it's going really well."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Yet Another Grey's Anatomy Star Is Leaving the Show

2

Prince Harry on Why Meghan Markle Didn't Act on Suicidal Ideations

3

Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian the "Love of My Life"

4
Exclusive

See Big Ed & Colt Face Off in Explosive 90 Day Tell All Preview

5

Pink Shares Regret About Her Relationship With Britney Spears

Latest News

Restock Alert: These Kendall Jenner-Loved Leggings Are Finally Back in

Exclusive

Rachel Zoe Says "Guardian Angel" Saved Her Son's Life After Ski Fall

New I'll Be Gone in the Dark Episode Explores Another Cold Case

Update!

Mariska Hargitay Meets 11-Year-Old Fan Who Fought Off Kidnapper

Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian the "Love of My Life"

Prince Harry on Why Meghan Markle Didn't Act on Suicidal Ideations

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos From Psalm's 2nd Birthday Party