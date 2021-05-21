FriendsBillboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyBOTCHEDWatch E!PhotosVideos

Influencer Jena Frumes Fires Back at Body Shamers After Welcoming Baby With Jason Derulo

After being accused of photoshopping her calf muscles, Jena Frumes sent a message to body shamers. See how the influencer clapped back days after welcoming a baby boy with Jason Derulo.

Jena Frumes is not here for the body shaming.
 
Just a few weeks after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Jason Derulo, the influencer posted a short clip to her Instagram Story in response to those who had negative things to say about her post-baby body.
 
In the short video, Jena recorded herself while posing in her undergarments with a few messages written at the bottom of the clip. The first caption read, "My ‘photoshopped calf muscles'…IDK why they're so big, they just are, trust me, I do not need them photoshop them bigger," along with a crying face emoji.
 
She continued, "I'll never understand ya'll tryna tear down people but anyways…" In another Story post uploaded immediately after, she snapped a photo of herself on a scale, revealing her current weight to be 121 pounds.
 
The model also showed fans just how busy she is with the joys of new mom life by posting bottles of breastmilk and labeling the post, "Liquid gold."

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

The 27-year-old star first announced the arrival of the couple's bundle of joy on May 18 in an Instagram post, which revealed the true date of birth was on Saturday, May 8—the day before Mother's Day.

"A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king," Jena captioned her Instagram post. "Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I'm so so so in love with this little boy he's everything I never knew I needed."
 
The "Ridin' Solo" singer took to Instagram the same day to give a little bit more info on their baby boy, and revealed they named their little one Jason King Derulo. "The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home," he captioned the post. "He's so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes." 

It looks like in addition to juggling new duties as a new mom, Jena is also finding time to address any haters that may come her way.

