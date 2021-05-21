Influencer Jena Frumes Fires Back at Body Shamers After Welcoming Baby With Jason Derulo

Jena Frumes is not here for the body shaming.



Just a few weeks after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Jason Derulo, the influencer posted a short clip to her Instagram Story in response to those who had negative things to say about her post-baby body.



In the short video, Jena recorded herself while posing in her undergarments with a few messages written at the bottom of the clip. The first caption read, "My ‘photoshopped calf muscles'…IDK why they're so big, they just are, trust me, I do not need them photoshop them bigger," along with a crying face emoji.



She continued, "I'll never understand ya'll tryna tear down people but anyways…" In another Story post uploaded immediately after, she snapped a photo of herself on a scale, revealing her current weight to be 121 pounds.



The model also showed fans just how busy she is with the joys of new mom life by posting bottles of breastmilk and labeling the post, "Liquid gold."