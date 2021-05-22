Billboard Music AwardsLady GagaRoyal FamilyBOTCHEDWatch E!PhotosVideos

Find Out Which Celebrities Competed on Eurovision Before Getting Famous

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest grand finale airs on Peacock today, May 22. See the famous musicians and singers who actually got their start on the beloved European competition.

Eurovision is coming to the States!

For the first time ever, NBCUniversal will own the U.S. streaming rights for the 2021 and 2022 editions of European Broadcasting Union's international music competition. Fans around the world can stream this year's Eurovision Song Contest grand finale today, May 22 on Peacock.

Not to be confused with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams' Oscar-nominated (yes, you read that correctly) 2020 movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Sagathe Eurovision competition is the gold standard of musical talents from dozens of countries around the globe.

In fact, many familiar music A-listers actually got their start on Eurovision. Before Grease fame, Olivia Newton-John landed in fourth place...behind superstar hitmakers ABBA whose music later became the heart of Mamma Mia!. Even Céline Dion competed in Eurovision—and won only by a single point.

From Enrique Iglesias' father Julio making his Eurovision debut way back in 1970, to the songwriters behind "Walking On Sunshine," Eurovision has a renowned history in the music industry on a global scale. 

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see which celebrities are actually Eurovision alums.

Be prepared to be amazed, and ready to sing (and dance) along through the 2021 finals on Peacock today.

Georg Goebel/picture alliance via Getty Images
Julio Iglesias

1970 Eurovision Song Contest

Dezo Hoffman/Shutterstock
Olivia Newton-John

1974 Eurovision Song Contest

OLLE LINDEBORG/AFP via Getty Images
ABBA

1974 Eurovision Song Contest

Pat Maxwell/Shutterstock
Celine Dion

1988 Eurovision Song Contest

Dave Caulkin/AP/Shutterstock
Katrina and the Waves

1997 Eurovision Song Contest

Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty Images
t.a.T.u.

2003 Eurovision Song Contest

Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Katie Price

2005 Eurovision Song Contest

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
Engelbert Humperdinck

2012 Eurovision Song Contest

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
Jedward

2012 Eurovision Song Contest

Ragnar Singsaas/WireImage
Bonnie Tyler

2013 Eurovision Song Contest

PYMCA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Conchita Wurst

2014 Eurovision Song Contest

