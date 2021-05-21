Sophie Turner Is the Ultimate Jonas Brothers Fangirl as She Gushes Over New Song: “F--king Obsessed”

The Jonas Brothers have released new music and we know one superfan that is absolutely here for it—Sophie Turner.
The wife of fellow member Joe Jonas took to Instagram on May 20 to gush over how proud she is of the trio's new song, "Leave Before You Love Me." She featured her husband's post of the single cover on her Instagram Story with a savory caption, writing, "I'll eat up a lil slice of that delicious music pie you boys have cooked up."
In another snap that followed, she wrote, "F--king obsessed with this song. So proud as always."
For his part, Joe shared the exciting news of the debut to his Instagram and even confirmed the song will be a part of the group's performance for the Billboard Music Awards, airing on Sunday, May 23.
The "Cake By The Ocean" singer captioned the post, "#LeaveBeforeYouLoveMe is out now!! Gonna be so awesome performing this one! CAN'T WAIT."
So, if you haven't already listened to the catchy track—which was made in collaboration with Marshmello—this Sunday will definitely be the opportunity to have a first listen.
Sophie's adoration for both her husband and her brother-in-law's music is adorably the farthest thing from a secret. The Game of Thrones actress also showed the same enthusiasm back in October 2020 when the group released their Christmas-themed single, "I Need You Christmas."
"YES UGH YES," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "IM NOT CRYING B---H YOU ARE."
The 25-year-old star also appeared in the video for "Hesitate," and served as the sweet inspiration—as husband Joe turned the love letter dedicated to her into the song for the group's album, Happiness Begins.
You really shouldn't hesitate to give the group's new single a listen.