Pink Shares Regret About Her Relationship With Britney Spears

Pink is publicly sending support to Britney Spears and wishes she could have done more while the two performers were first experiencing stardom.
The 41-year-old "Just Give Me a Reason" singer visited Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, May 20, where a fan asked her thoughts on Britney and the star's conservatorship battle in light of the recent bombshell documentary Framing Britney Spears.
"I love Britney, and here's the thing about all of us voyeurs—none of us know whats going on," Pink shared. "We're not there. And I would like to. I think we all would like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason—she's a sweetheart. All I know is she's incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy."
When host Andy Cohen followed up by asking if she'd indeed seen the FX project, the Grammy winner replied, "I did, and I felt sad that back then, back in the early days, I didn't know... I'm a strong person—I could have reached out more. I could've—I don't know."
Pink went on to explain she wished she could have made it clearer to Britney that she was there for her while the "Stronger" vocalist was enduring such intense scrutiny.
"I don't like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels, and she could have used some support," Pink added. "And the media tore her apart, and the paparazzi are scum, and I wish I could have reached out and gave her a hug."
For her part, Britney shared a message to Instagram on May 3 in which she didn't mention Framing Britney Spears by name but appeared to be critical of its focus.
"These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing," she wrote at the time. "Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????"
Check out Pink's interview in the above video.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)