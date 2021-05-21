Pink Shares Regret About Her Relationship With Britney Spears

Watch : Watch Megan Fox's Spot-On Britney Spears Impression

Pink is publicly sending support to Britney Spears and wishes she could have done more while the two performers were first experiencing stardom.

The 41-year-old "Just Give Me a Reason" singer visited Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, May 20, where a fan asked her thoughts on Britney and the star's conservatorship battle in light of the recent bombshell documentary Framing Britney Spears.

"I love Britney, and here's the thing about all of us voyeurs—none of us know whats going on," Pink shared. "We're not there. And I would like to. I think we all would like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason—she's a sweetheart. All I know is she's incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy."

When host Andy Cohen followed up by asking if she'd indeed seen the FX project, the Grammy winner replied, "I did, and I felt sad that back then, back in the early days, I didn't know... I'm a strong person—I could have reached out more. I could've—I don't know."