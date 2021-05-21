Yet Another Grey's Anatomy Star Is Leaving the Show

It turns out Grey's Anatomy had even more tricks up the sleeve of its lab coats than fans were expecting.
In addition to saying goodbye to Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) during the Thursday, May 20 episode, the long-running ABC medical drama also bid farewell to Tom Koracick, played by actor Greg Germann since 2017.
Viewers knew that the episode would show Jackson heading to Boston to help lead his family's foundation, but it was a surprise to see Tom flying to the City on a Hill with him. E! News has learned that while Greg is no longer a series regular, fans should expect to see his character pop up on the show down the road.
"Greg Germann is a comic genius, and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years," showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement shared to E! News. "We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day—but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!"
The 63-year-old actor, who is also known for series such as Ally McBeal and films including Talladega Nights, expressed his appreciation for his co-workers and supporters.
"To have worked with all the incredibly talented people involved with Grey's over the past few years has been such a privilege," he said in a statement. "A big thank you to the fans, as it has truly been a shared experience!"
This season has seen the departure of multiple familiar faces. Andrew DeLuca, played by Giacomo Gianniotti, was killed as he pursued a human trafficker in a March episode and later visited with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) on her beach in a dream sequence.
