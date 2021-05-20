All the Times the Friends Cast Has Reunited Before

Watch : "Friends: The Reunion" Trailer Will Bring You to Tears

The Friends cast doesn't necessarily need a big stage and James Corden to reunite.

While the big upcoming reunion is obviously an exciting event for fans of the beloved comedy, it's also comforting to know that the cast hasn't really stopped reuniting since the show went off the air in 2004. They're genuine friends with each other, and have continued to hang out fairly regularly for many years.

Lucky for all of us, they've captured many of those hang outs in photos and have posted those memories to social media. There are so many instances of this that we can't even begin to imagine how many hang outs haven't been immortalized on Instagram, especially since Jennifer Aniston only joined the platform in 2019.

As far as we can tell, most of the cast's gatherings have not included script readings of episodes and rounds of Friends trivia, but that's what next week's big celebration is for, and we cannot wait.