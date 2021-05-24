10 Celebrity Groomers Reveal Their Father's Day Gift Picks

We interviewed these celebrity groomers because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Nobody said shopping for dad needs to be a hairy situation.
As the countdown to Father's Day continues, chances are you are still looking for that unique and useful gift for the man in your life. Fortunately, E! News is here to help.
Hollywood's top celebrity groomers—who spend their days making sure your favorite A-list actors look their best on magazine covers, red carpets and more—took time out of their busy schedules to share what grooming products truly make a difference.
From trimmers to fragrance, these glam squad members were able to provide a wide variety of gifts any dad will totally use going forward. So, what are you waiting for? Make dad look and feel his best with these products below.
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver
Michelle deMilt
Recently Worked With: Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Lamorne Morris and Conan O'Brien
"I love this shaver and have gifted it many times in addition to it being my go-to razor when I need to clean up a clients face (or neck or ears!). It's one of the closest shaves I've seen from an electric blade, plus it's gentle enough for sensitive skin that's prone to ingrown hairs. It also comes with multiple length guards to keep it easy for those guys that like to keep some facial hair."
Tom Ford Bronzing Gel
Barbara Guillaume
Recently Worked With: Milo Ventimiglia, Garrett Hedlund and Regé-Jean Page
"Tom Ford has my favorite bronzing gel that I use on all of my clients! It's so natural looking and quick to put on. It lasts all day and is easy to remove when washing your face. I recommend adding it to a moisturizer for a very natural tan look. It's on the pricier side, but it's worth every penny and will last you a long time. It comes in very sleek and chic packaging and is a great gift for dad."
Le Labo Styling Concrete
Jazmine Harris
Recently Worked With: Big Sean and Vic Mensa
"Le Labo styling concrete is the perfect lightweight product for users to use as a daily styling tool. I love that this pomade does not build up and is easy to apply. I also love SH-RD Protein Cream to help lock in hydration and strengthen the hair when we're doing one of my signature braided looks!"
Hair Paste: Low Shine & Mid Hold
Kristan Serafino
Recently Worked With: Ryan Reynolds, Michael J. Fox, Jason Biggs and Russell Crowe
"If you're looking for more of a fresh texture, use something that's matte and doesn't have too much sheen. It's like you went out for a run or you've been driving with your windows open. Matte paste gives you a more natural, bed-head look."
Braun Electric Razor for Men
Joanna Ford
Recently Worked With: Dwayne Johnson, Nick Offerman, Scott Eastwood, Sam Heughan and Matt Bomer
"This is the absolute best razor I have used. It's the closest shave without causing razor bumps. I have some clients with very thick facial hair and have actually had other razors pull their hair. The battery lasts forever so it's not necessary to charge it everyday. I highly recommend this splurge for Father's Day!"
Tom Ford Costa Azzurra Fragrance
Marissa Machado
Recently Worked With: Nick Jonas, John Mayer, Jordan McGraw and Chase Stokes
"Fragrances always make great gifts for dad, but choosing the right scent can be a difficult task. I LOVE and suggest Tom Ford's Costa Azzurra! It reminds me of a relaxing Mediterranean getaway with its sea air freshness mixed with citrus and a hint of the woods. The favorite men in your life are sure to love it too!"
Caudalie Beauty Elixir
Petra Sellge
Recently Worked With: Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston and James Norton
"This is my all-time favorite face mist. It tightens, revives and really refreshes the skin. It smells insanely good (unless you don't like peppermint) and wakes you up."
BaBylissPRO Barberology Outlining Trimmer
Christine Nelli
Recently Worked With: Justin Timberlake, The Weeknd, Tom Holland and Rob Lowe
"This is the Ferrari of trimmers! The best trimmer to fix your beard, sideburns or neck hair. It's also good because it is cordless, which is easier to travel with."
Jouer Cosmetics Essential Hydrating Matte Lip Balm
Autumn Moultrie
Recently Worked With: Samuel L. Jackson, Regé Jean Page and LaKeith Stanfield
"I use it on all of my clients. It's very hydrating, yet never leaves their lips shiny. It's another perfect gift because men shouldn't have to sacrifice hydration just to ensure a polished, sophisticated image."
Jack Black Bump Fix Razor Bump & Ingrown Hair Solution
Andrea Pezzillo
Recently Worked With: Justin Hartley, Harry Shum Jr., Nicolas Cage and Kelvin Harrison Jr.
"So many men get ingrown hairs from shaving, and most men have no clue what to do about them. No client of mine wants to have bumps when walking down a red carpet. So for anyone with ingrown hairs on their neck from shaving, I suggest a toner or any kind of solution with some salicylic acid or lactic acid to help exfoliate. Plus, going to an aesthetician to get them removed. There are aestheticians that cater specifically to men!"
Still shopping? Check out 10 Wandavision gifts and Queen's Gambit gifts for the chess-lover in your life.