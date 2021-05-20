May 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Summer Fridays, Sol de Janeiro, Ouai & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We go into every month optimistic that we will have the willpower to not spend our paycheck on new beauty products, but much to our wallet's dismay, we fail horribly every month. This month will be no exception thanks to new arrivals from cult-favorite brands like Summer Fridays, OUAI, Kopari, Charlotte Tilbury and more.
Whether you're looking for a new ultra-hydrating moisturizer or a palette to give you a sunkissed glow, or perhaps a detoxifying body mask, we've rounded up the best of the best beauty products to launch this month.
Scroll below to check out this month's must-have products!
OUAI St. Barts Scalp & Body Scrub
OUAI could come out with anything and we would buy it because we trust this brand so much! Their latest launch is a deep-cleansing sugar scrub featuring sugar crystals, probiotics and coconut oil to exfoliate, nourish and balance your skin's microbiome. Not to mention, we love a product that has multiple uses, saves space in our shower and smells amazing!
Olehenriksen Cold Plunge™ Pore Remedy Moisturizer with BHA/LHA
We are loving this new moisturizer by Olehenriksen! With BHA (salicylic acid) and LHA, and Alpine WillowHerb Extract, this cooling and ultra-hydrating moisturizer helps detoxify and minimize the look of pores while controlling surface oils and targeting the look of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. We love how it gives our skin a smooth look and feel!
Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant
In need of a new deodorant? May we suggest this heavenly-scented one by Sol de Janeiro. With notes of vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio, kiss B.O. goodbye. Plus, this deodorant has papaya enzymes to help exfoliate and citric acid ester to neutralize the bacteria that causes body odor.
Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Brow Kit
Charlotte Tilbury's new brow products are next level! Customize your Supermodel Brow Kit with the Brow Cheat or Brow Lift pencil, tinted gel and clear brow gel. So, basically everything you need to get red carpet brows on a daily basis!
Maelove Super Smooth Resurfacing Serum
This hybrid AHA and BHA serum makes our skin look and feel so smooth! It also helps improve skin texture, tone and dullness without irritating skin. If you haven't tried Maelove's incredible line of skincare must-haves, you need to!
Bite Beauty Daycation Whipped Cream Blush
We are cream blush stans, and our current fave is Bite Beauty's Daycation Whipped Cream Blush. With glow-inducing papaya extracts, this blush offers a buildable flush of color that will give you the ultimate post-vacation glow.
Sand & Sky Tasmanian Spring Water Wonder Body Lotion
Keeping your skin hydrated is even more important in the summer months, which makes this lotion a must. Packed with organic-certified Tasmanian sea kelp and aloe vera, three types of hyaluronic acid and Tasmanian Spring Water, Sand & Sky's new lotion will make your skin soft and smooth without the greasy residue.
Benefit Cosmetics Fouroscope Earth Angel Bronze, Blush & Highlight Palette
We love a palette that includes everything we need for an everyday glow while on the go! The Fouroscope Palette features a warm rosy nude cheek palette featuring two full-size and two mini silky-smooth bronze, blush & highlight powders. And you can get the limited-edition fouroscope palette in three different versions.
LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Eye Cream
With Vitamin C, nourishing niacinamide and skin-plumping hyaluronic acid, this anti-aging eye cream will help brighten, tighten and firm skin around the eyes.
Volition Oceanene Youth-Boost Gel-Cream
With summer around the corner, it's the perfect time to switch up your moisturizer. Volition's latest innovation is an oil-free moisturizer packed with age-defying ingredients like brown algae, hyaluronic acid and vitamins C & E.
Kopari Beauty Pink Soufflé Body Mask
We're obsessed with Kopari's new Pink Soufflé Body Mask! It smells amazing, and thanks to transformative ingredients like niacinamide, kaolin clay, dragon fruit and coconut oil, this mask will clarify, hydrate, smooth, and brighten skin just in time for summer.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Aqua Vitae Cologne Forte Eau de Parfum
We are obsessed, and we really mean obsessed, with Maison Francis Kurkdijan's dreamy summer scents, especially the Aqua Vitae Cologne forte. Featuring Italian bergamot oil, Italian mandarin oil on the top solar floral accord in the middle and a sensual musky accord base, this fragrance offers a fresh floral citrus scent that makes you feel ready to walk into any room. Trust us when we say people will stop you and ask you what you're wearing!
Drunk Elephant Protini™ Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum
With a powerful blend of signal peptide complex and lactic acid, this AM/PM serum will gently exfoliate and tone skin to reveal more radiant looking skin. Additionally, it helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, sun damage and enlarged pores.
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look All Over Face Palette - Look of Love Collection
If you're looking for a palette that truly does it all, look no further than Charlotte Tilbury's new Instant Look All Over Face Palette. It includes a warm, golden highlighter, Cheek Pop Blush in Rosey Peach, bronzer and Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder.
Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil
New Summer Fridays product? Count us in! The Pool Time Glowing Body Oil includes macadamia, jojoba, apricot kernel and sunflower oils to nourish and hydrate skin. Plus, ultra-fine minerals to help you really glow!
Sol de Janiero Brazilian Joia Refreshing Dry Shampoo
This dry shampoo is magic, and by far one of the best dry shampoos we've ever tried! Not only does it smell like a tropical vacation, but it includes Brazilian kaolin clay to detoxify, rice starch to absorb oils without creating stiffness, and Pro-Vitamin B5 to moisturize.
Peach Refillable Deodorant Set - Coconut Jasmine
If you're looking to help the environment and smell amazing, we suggest picking up Peach's refillable deodorant set! Made with clean, high-quality, good-for-you ingredients like microbiome-protecting probiotics, this deodorant will have your underarms smelling like a tropical paradise.
Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream
RiRi has done it again! Packed with tropical oils, butters and extracts, this luxe body cream will deeply hydrate and work to repair the skin's moisture barrier. Plus, it smells like vacation!
First Aid Beauty FAB Pharma Calamine Pore Purging Mask
With calamine powder, kaolin and bentonite clays, salicylic acid and tea tree oil, this self-care must-have will draw out impurities while calming skin and tightening pores.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 30 Moisturizer + Hyaluronic Acid
This 100% mineral-filter sunscreen moisturizer offers 12-hour hydration and includes powerful ingredients like UVA/UVB filters (5.5% Titanium Dioxide & 10% Zinc Oxide), antioxidants and hyaluronic acid.
MERIT Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick
With celeb fans like Behati Prinsloo and Nicole Richie, you know this complexion stick must be good! Merit's two-in-one complexion stick offers buildable, blendable coverage to give skin a natural-looking finish. Cameron Diaz is also a fan of the brand's Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara.
Missed out on last month's beauty launches? Check out April 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Tower28, Charlotte Tilbury, True Botanicals & More.