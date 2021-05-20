Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant Gives Birth to First Baby

There's a new little one on the shore.
Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant welcomed her first baby, a boy, with boyfriend Gus Gazda on Thursday, May 20. The couple named their newborn son Gray.
"31 hours of labor to get you here and I would do it all over again just for you," she wrote on Instagram. "Gray Allen Gazda came into this world on May 20, 2021 at 1:56 AM. 7lbs 14oz 19 and 1/2 inches long. He is completely perfect in every single possible way. We are so blessed!"
She added, "this is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams."
Nilsa, 26, first announced she was expecting a little one last December, with an Instagram post featuring Gus cradling her baby bump. She captioned the pic, which also featured a sign announcing the baby was due in May 2021, "Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light. Our greatest adventure is about to begin."
Just weeks after announcing they were expecting their first child together, Nilsa shared that she and Gus are getting married. She posted a pic of Gus proposing in front of a Christmas tree on January 2, which also happened to be her birthday.
"The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday," she wrote in the caption. "Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can't believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon. Gus, you've picked up the broken pieces of my heart and put them back together one by one. You never cease to amaze me. I can always count on you! You are kind, caring, strong, and you love me so good. I know with you by my side I can get through anything. I would say yes over and over and over again. Every single time. Now...Let's plan a wedding"
The reality star has kept her followers updated on her pregnancy journey. In February, she announced she was expecting a boy on Instagram, with a photo from the couple's sex reveal that included the two embracing in a cloud of blue smoke.
In April, she shared a pic of her growing belly along with a caption about how her pregnancy is going thus far.
"I start my weekly appointments this week," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "I feel like Gray could come within the next two weeks! The back pain is NO joke! Gray feels super low! I've started eating dates and drinking the raspberry leaf tea apparently that helps get him here! The nursery is completely put together, just rearranging stuff here and there. The hospital bags are packed and ready to go and I've finished up the goody bags I made for our L&D nurses (nesting at it's finest) Needless to say we are ready for our baby boy to be in our arms!"
And now, her little one has arrived.