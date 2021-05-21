How Gary LeVox Is Spreading Hope Through Music After Rascal Flatts' Farewell

Life is a highway, and you never know what detours lie ahead.
At the start of 2020, Gary LeVox and the members of Rascal Flatts were preparing for an unforgettable year. After announcing a split, the country music trio agreed to a farewell tour that would have them saying goodbye to their loyal fans across the country all summer long.
But when the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on touring, Gary found a unique opportunity to do something he's always had on his bucket list. With a bit more time on his hands, the 50-year-old Nashville resident was able to create his first solo gospel project titled One On One.
"With Joe [Don Rooney] coming to us and saying, ‘Hey man, I need a break. I need to be home more,' we were like, OK, now we really have time," Gary exclusively shared with E! News. "We needed some hope in this crazy world we live in and reminders that there is something bigger than us out here…I just want some encouraging music out there and give some musical stability in people's lives."
On the music collection out May 21, Gary was able to work with talented Christian artists like MercyMe and Tauren Wells. At the same time, the Grammy nominee was the first to say these aren't your typical Sunday morning sing-alongs.
"I just want them to be all original," he explained. "I'm a fan of so many people in the gospel world. They are just amazing singers. They are not hymns. They are all original stuff."
One song extra special to Gary is a track featuring his 20-year-old daughter Brittany LeVox. Titled "While I Wait," the song proves strong music skills run deep in this Tennessee family.
"It was awesome," the proud dad gushed to E! News. "She's done it since she was little. She loves the songwriting part of it and the producing part of it. I'm just so proud. She's really got a special gift and she can sing her face off. For her to come on this, it's just a super proud papa moment."
It's an exciting new chapter for Gary who became a familiar face in the country music industry when Rascal Flatts was formed in 2000. Alongside Joe and Jay DeMarcus, the trio created countless No. 1 hits including "What Hurts the Most" and "Me and My Gang."
According to Gary, fans should still have hope that they will be able to hear their favorite songs live in the future. The coronavirus pandemic just makes things a bit more tricky.
"We had so many things lined up for our 20 years," Gary shared. "Award shows and just celebrating two decades with all of our fans and for that to be ripped out was just heartbreaking for us."
He continued, "Once everything opens back up and there is some type of normalcy in these venues, we'll definitely try to get together and finish what we started the right way."
Gary also revealed that he hopes to tour as a solo artist later in the year. While he has a different guitar and bass player, much of the band will remain the same. As he teased to us, "I just can't wait to hit the road and do all the Flatts hits and some new music too."
Until then, Gary reminded fans that Rascal Flatts' biggest hits including "My Wish" and "Bless the Broken Road" always had a taste of inspiration and spirituality. As a result, he hopes people will listen to his new music and find a familiar perspective.
"I hope that they feel encouraged, that no matter what they are facing in life that God's got it and just that they are going to be moved by some amazing vocals," he shared. "I just want them to take away that no matter what they are facing in life, they can get through it."