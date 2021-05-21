How Gary LeVox Is Spreading Hope Through Music After Rascal Flatts' Farewell

Life is a highway, and you never know what detours lie ahead.

At the start of 2020, Gary LeVox and the members of Rascal Flatts were preparing for an unforgettable year. After announcing a split, the country music trio agreed to a farewell tour that would have them saying goodbye to their loyal fans across the country all summer long.

But when the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on touring, Gary found a unique opportunity to do something he's always had on his bucket list. With a bit more time on his hands, the 50-year-old Nashville resident was able to create his first solo gospel project titled One On One.

"With Joe [Don Rooney] coming to us and saying, ‘Hey man, I need a break. I need to be home more,' we were like, OK, now we really have time," Gary exclusively shared with E! News. "We needed some hope in this crazy world we live in and reminders that there is something bigger than us out here…I just want some encouraging music out there and give some musical stability in people's lives."

On the music collection out May 21, Gary was able to work with talented Christian artists like MercyMe and Tauren Wells. At the same time, the Grammy nominee was the first to say these aren't your typical Sunday morning sing-alongs.