Prince William and Prince Harry Speak Out About Probe of Martin Bashir's 1995 Princess Diana Interview

Watch : Behind Princess Diana's Bombshell BBC Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry have broken their silence about the results of the BBC's internal investigation into how Martin Bashir secured a bombshell 1995 interview with their mother, the late Princess Diana, with separate scathing statements.

The publicly funded British broadcaster released the report, headed by retired judge Lord John Dyson, on Thursday, May 20. The probe found that the journalist, who recently left the company, acted deceitfully by showing the Princess of Wales' brother Earl Charles Spencer fake bank statements in an attempt to secure the interview. During the famous sit-down for the Panorama program, which embarrassed the royal family and aired two years before Diana's death, the princess opened up for the first time about her failed marriage to William and Harry's father, Prince Charles.

"I would like to thank Lord Dyson and his team for the report," William read from a statement, as seen in a Twitter video released by Kensington Palace hours after the findings were made public. "It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others."