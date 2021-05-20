Princess Beatrice Shows Off Baby Bump in First Sighting Since Pregnancy Announcement

Princess Beatrice is getting ready for motherhood!
Just one day after the royal, who is the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, announced she and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first baby together, the couple was spotted out in London. Princess Beatrice's growing baby bump can be spotted beneath her red dress and black coat in the new photo.
The couple announced their big news with a tweet from the official Royal Family Twitter account, which read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."
Despite being ninth in line for England's throne, the couple's child will receive a royal title thanks to Edoardo's lineage. In fact, the real estate developer is an Italian count.
"Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation," Edoardo's father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi explained to the Daily Mail. "He is a count, his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."
Princess Beatrice married Edoardo, who shares his son Christopher with his former partner Dara Huang, in a private ceremony last July. The couple had postponed their nuptials by several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and ultimately tied the knot less than a year after announcing their engagement. Edoardo popped the question during the couple's trip to Italy in September 2019.
"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the couple shared in a statement at the time. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."
Now, they'll have one more adventure to prepare for together: parenthood.