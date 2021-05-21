See 90 Day's Big Ed Brown and Colt Johnson Face Off in Explosive Tell All Preview

Watch : "90 Day: The Single Life" Sneak Peek: Big Ed vs. Colt Johnson

Gaslighting, body shaming and break-up bets—oh my!

Part two of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All certainly packs a punch as iconic 90 Day Fiancé personalities go head-to-head. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek, Ed "Big Ed" Brown tries to win back ex Liz after trying to flirt with co-star Fernanda Flores' roommate.

"I know that he loves me," Liz tells the cast. "I'm not saying that that was OK, but he is single right now."

Colt Johnson's fiancée Vanessa Guerra is calling B.S. "But if he just did something a couple of hours ago, that's not really trying to change," she reasons before turning her attention to Ed. "You're bullsh---ing her."

Even Colt can't hold back in defending Liz. "You've been wearing the 'Big Ed' mask all day today but I don't think so. I think you want to have sex with her roommate and that's fine, go ahead, have fun. But don't ask Liz to stay and wait for you or something," Colt counters.