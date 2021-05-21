Fifty Shades Fans: Read This Freed Honeymoon Scene From Christian Grey's Point of View

Is it just us or is it getting hot in here?
While there are still days left to wait until the third and final book in E. L. James' BDSM-themed trilogy, Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian, E! News has an exclusive excerpt from the upcoming installment—and trust us, it's steamy.
As fans saw Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan play out to some degree in the famed trilogy's third movie adaptation, newlyweds Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey embark on a lavish European honeymoon, readers meeting them in the south of France. In James' written version of the events—this time from Christian's point of view—the pair is soaking up the sun in Monte Carlo when the newly married mogul decides he needs to cool off by taking a dip with his wife. But, let's just say things only get hotter from there.
Don't take our word for it—read the excerpt below! Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian, out June 1, is available for preorder now here.
(Warning: The excerpt contains explicit language)
By midafternoon the temperature is scorching. I order some drinks from the hotel waitress, as I'm parched. Ana wakens and turns her attention to me. "Thirsty?"
"Yes," she replies, sleepily.
She's lovely. "I could watch you all day. Tired?"
In the shade of the parasol, her face flushes. "I didn't get much sleep last night."
"Me neither."
I recall a vision from last night: Ana riding me hard.
My body stirs.
S--t.
I need to cool down. Now.
Standing, I make quick work of slipping out of my denim shorts. "Come for a swim with me." I hold out my hand, and Ana blinks, a little dazed. "Swim?" I ask again. When she doesn't answer, I scoop her into my arms. "I think you need a wake-up call."
She squeals and giggles at once. "Christian! Put me down!"
"Only in the sea, baby." Laughing, I carry her across the hellish hot sand, grateful to reach the cooler, damper shoreline. Ana wraps her arms around my neck, her eyes alight with amusement as I wade into the Mediterranean.
This has woken her up. She's clinging to me like a limpet. "You wouldn't," she says, a little breathless.
I can't help my grin. "Oh, Ana, baby, have you learned nothing in the short time we've known each other?" Leaning down, I kiss her and she grasps my head, her fingers running through my hair.
Greedily, she kisses me back with a passion that catches me unawares and takes my breath away.
Ana.
I'm grateful I'm waist-deep in the water.
"I know your game," I murmur against her lips, and slowly sink into the sea, kissing her once more. The cool water, her hot, wet mouth against mine, it's arousing. She's wrapped around me, warm and wet, cloaking me in her long, lovely limbs.
This is heaven.
I consume her, our passion building while my mind empties. It's just Ana, my beautiful girl, and me. In the sea.
I want her.
Here. Now.
"I thought you wanted to swim," she whispers, when we stop for air.
"You're very distracting." I tug her lower lip and suck. "And I'm not sure I want the good people of Monte Carlo to see my wife in the throes of passion."
She grazes my jaw with her teeth.
She wants more.
"Ana," I warn, twisting her ponytail around my wrist. I gently tug so I have access to her throat. She tastes of salt water, coconut sunscreen, sweat, and, best of all, Ana. "Shall I take you in the sea?"
"Yes." Her answer is a whisper that stokes my libido.
F--k. Enough.
This is getting out of hand.
"Mrs. Grey, you're insatiable and so brazen. What sort of monster have I created?"
"A monster fit for you. Would you have me any other way?"
"I'll take you any way I can get you, you know that. But not right now. Not with an audience." I tilt my head to the shore.
Ana glances at the sunbathers taking an intrusive interest in what we are doing.
Enough, Grey.
Grabbing her around her waist, I boost her into the air and she lands with a satisfying splash in the sea. When she surfaces, she's laughing and spluttering with feigned indignation. "Christian!" she cries, and skates her hand across the surface of the water, splashing me.
I splash her right back, grinning because she looks so disappointed.
(Reprinted with permission.)
Excerpt from Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian.
All rights reserved. Copyright © Fifty Shades Ltd 2021