FriendsBillboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyBOTCHEDWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Heather and Terry Dubrow Got How "Lit" At Lisa Vanderpump's House?!

By Samantha Bergeson May 20, 2021 8:40 PMTags
TVReality TVShowsPlastic SurgeryTerry DubrowBotchedDaily PopJustin SylvesterLilliana VazquezNBCUOverserved With Lisa Vanderpump

Overserved, overfed and overstayed—sounds like a party!

Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow and wife Heather Dubrow relive their drunken evening on Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, airing tonight (May 20), in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Lilliana Vazquez.

From grossing out their host Lisa Vanderpump with photos of leeches to staying way past their exit time, the Dubrows certainly had a good time. "This was in the middle of a pandemic. We had been on lockdown, we hadn't been anywhere," Heather explains. "We had no idea what was going to happen. It was so fun to be amongst other humans that we're not related to! We just went all out."

Heather says husband Terry was "on fire," as he admits to be "probably incredibly inappropriate" as a cocktail party guest. 

"I'm a little concerned about this episode, to be honest," he jokes.

Heather adds, "We were so lit! We overstayed our welcome. We were, like, those guests." 

photos
Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow's Bromance

When they're not letting loose, the Dubrows are parents of four. Daily Pop co-host Justin asks if they would ever let their children go under the knife since Dr. Dubrow is a plastic surgeon.

Getty Images

"Our 17 year-old daughter Max is asking for lip filler," Heather explains, saying she wants Max to wait until she's 18, but she'd prefer fillers to a septum piercing.

So has Terry ever operated on Heather? Other than a postpartum umbilical hernia, Heather hasn't opted for plastic surgery. "I think if I had problem that only Terry could fix, I would 100 percent have him do it," she says. "But you know what, I'm not having anything done. I'm just going to keep pulling my hair tighter!" 

Fans can watch Terry tackle "unique" new procedures on the new season seven of Botched, which premiered on Monday, May 17. "Paul [Nassif] looks really good this season with all his plastic surgery," Terry quips of his co-star. 

Trending Stories

1

Checking In on The O.C. Cast After Mischa Barton's Revelations

2

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Very Happy" as They Reunite in L.A.

3

Prince William's Buff Arm Will Leave You Royally Flushed

Check out the hilarious clip above for Dr. Dubrow's take on The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania's "new vagina" and more!

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump premieres Thursday, Mar. 18 at 9e| 6p p.m., only on E!
CATCH UP!

Trending Stories

1

Checking In on The O.C. Cast After Mischa Barton's Revelations

2

How Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw Keep the Romance Alive

3

Prince William & Harry Comment on Princess Diana Interview Probe

4

See Kendall Jenner's Reaction to Lavish Gift From BF Devin Booker

5

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Very Happy" as They Reunite in L.A.

Latest News

Anthony Mackie Reveals the Role He Could Never Do Again

Prince William & Harry Comment on Princess Diana Interview Probe

Princess Beatrice Shows Off Baby Bump in New Photo

Exclusive

Heather & Terry Dubrow Got How "Lit" At Lisa Vanderpump's House?!

Helen Mirren Praises the "Inventiveness" of TikTok

Tamar Braxton & Tamera Mowry Share Sweet Words After The Real

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Very Happy" as They Reunite in L.A.