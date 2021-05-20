Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season Will Premiere in August

The Nine-Nine is going out in a blaze of post-Olympics glory.
NBC has finally given us a premiere date for the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as well as a little look back and sneak peek all rolled up into one sweet vid. We don't yet know how the squad will be handling everything that has happened in the world since the season seven finale, but we have now gotten a glimpse at what Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) look like as parents! They look...tired, but ready for anything, including a shower.
The 10-episode season will premiere August 12 on NBC, right after the end of the Summer Olympic Games, and based on what the cast has to say in the teaser video, they're going out with a lot of laughs, a bang and a mic drop.
According to Stephanie Beatriz in a very non-Rosa moment, "It's really joyful!"
The team behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine had a lot to contend with this past year after a global pandemic and a new wave of police-related violence. Creator Dan Goor told E! News that while the writers had met as early as May 2020, they had no idea if coronavirus would be addressed on screen in season eight. Star Terry Crews then said that season eight scripts had been thrown out after Black Lives Matter protests swept the country.
In an interview with Variety, Samberg said the show would certainly be addressing the situation.
"Our country is going through a hard time," he said. "It's been going through this. I've been hearing about this in rap music for 30 years. We've been told if we wanted to listen. It's been happening. What the show is going to do is further the conversation."
One thing Goor could tell us for sure after the season seven finale was that he was determined to get Chelsea Peretti back as Gina Linetti before the show said goodbye.
"Yes, for sure, 100 percent," he said when we asked if she'd return. "I think Chelsea Peretti is one of the great comediennes of our time, and I love the character of Gina. There's nothing to be read into the fact that she wasn't in this season, other than we just couldn't come up with a story in time that would work with her schedule. I wish she were in this season, she's great, she'll definitely be back, 100 percent."
