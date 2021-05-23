Is it just us or was everyone changing up their hair this week?!
Elizabeth Olsen ditched her WandaVision red locks to debut a darker 'do at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, while Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor decided to go redder than ever as she gets back to filming the Netflix hit. We can't wait to hear what Lady Whistledown will have to say!
But it was Mandy Moore who really had fans buzzing when she returned to her natural blonde hair after 15 years and revealed the surprising way she achieved her throwback look. Hint: It cost her less than $9.
Plus, Mark Wahlberg said goodbye to all of his hair and a Game of Thrones alum opened up about his 100-pound weight loss after pursuing a career as a professional boxer.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...