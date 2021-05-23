Billboard Music AwardsLady GagaRoyal FamilyBOTCHEDWatch E!PhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Mandy Moore, Elizabeth Olsen and Phoebe Dynevor all debuted new 'dos, while a Game of Thrones star revealed his 100-pound weight loss.

By Tierney Bricker May 23, 2021 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairWeight LossCelebritiesTransformation
Watch: "A Walk to Remember" Turns 18 & Mandy Steals Our Heart: E! News Rewind

Is it just us or was everyone changing up their hair this week?!

Elizabeth Olsen ditched her WandaVision red locks to debut a darker 'do at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, while Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor decided to go redder than ever as she gets back to filming the Netflix hit. We can't wait to hear what Lady Whistledown will have to say! 

But it was Mandy Moore who really had fans buzzing when she returned to her natural blonde hair after 15 years and revealed the surprising way she achieved her throwback look. Hint: It cost her less than $9. 

Plus, Mark Wahlberg said goodbye to all of his hair and a Game of Thrones alum opened up about his 100-pound weight loss after pursuing a career as a professional boxer. 

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Jenna Jones
Mandy Moore

Scrunchies and flared pants have come back into style, so why shouldn't Moore re-embrace another 2000s trend?

The This is Us star, 37, is bringing us all back to the early aughts with her latest 'do, revealing on May 19 that she has returned to blonde. Though that's her natural color, this is the lightest her hair has been in more than 15 years.

It goes without saying: Her latest look is basically a time machine that's transported us to her "Candy" days. The first time Moore truly embraced being a brunette was for her role in 2002's A Walk to Remember, telling Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that the dark dye was "transformative." She added, "For the most part, I haven't gone back since." Until now, that is.

Moore turned to her colorist Nikki Lee, the co-owner of the celebrity-favored Nine Zero One Salon, to try a new shade of blonde this week. 

The best part? You can get the same color at home, because Nikki used a box dye on the Tangled star's locks. Specifically, she used Garnier Nutrisse Almond Crème 70, which sells for just $9.

Moore told People of the perfect-for-summer makeover, "I've been longing for some much needed change." And, the new mom continued, "It really felt like now was the perfect time to do something different, with the world seemingly opening back up again...normal feels like it's really right around the corner."

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Elizabeth Olsen

Wanda is going to the dark side. 

Olsen debuted a new style at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, sporting a dark brunette shade after rocking fiery red hair in Disney+'s hit series WandaVision

The actress, who took home the award for Best Fight with co-star Kathryn Hahn, styled her hair in an effortless updo. And the Marvel star's dark locks perfectly complemented her beauty look, as she opted for a bold red lipstick and dainty cat-eye.

Instagram/Mads Sune
Phoebe Dynevor

Dear reader, you will never believe how gorgeous Daphne's new 'do looks.

The Bridgerton star may have delivered a subtle Easter egg when she took to Instagram to reveal she had dyed her hair a deep copper color. Dynevor trusted London-based hairdresser Mads-Sune to make her tresses redder than ever after first changing up her look in February.

And for a modern touch, the 26-year-old went for curtain bangs, which are having a major moment right now. You can always count on a Bridgerton to keep up with the latest trends!

Instagram/Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

The Mountain has lost a couple of hills.

In a recent YouTube video, the Game of Thrones star revealed he's lost 100 pounds after retiring from strongman competitions last year and beginning a new career as a boxer.

"I'm extremely happy with my shape right now," he said. "When I started this journey, I weighed 205 kgs (451 pounds). And now I'm down to 155 kgs (341 pounds). Feeling good, feeling healthy."

Björnsson also took viewers through a day in his life, including three workouts and five meals, with the actor admitting there is one food he doesn't particularly like even though he eats it for breakfast and lunch. 

"I'm not a huge fan of chicken," he detailed. "But I have different goals now than I did when I was in strongman, so the diet is slightly different. It's as clean as it gets. I'm never really hungry and I'm never really full throughout the day."

Instagram/Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss

New role, new look.

The Handmaid's Tale star revealed a major change to her hair cut and color on May 15, showing off a short brunette look that was inspired by Winona Ryder in Reality Bites, Moss' stylist Tommy Buckett revealed to PopSugar.

 "Welcome to 1992," Moss captioned the photo showing off her new 'do, which is for her upcoming AppleTV+ series Shining Girls, set in the early '90s.

Instagram/Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg

No hair, don't care!

The 49-year-old star was practically unrecognizable in a May 20 Instagram post, in which he debuted a freshly shaven head.

The Wahlburgers star captioned the photo with a straightforward, "New look."

Although he didn't elaborate on the reason behind the transformation, fans in the comment section aren't holding back about how they truly feel to see his precious locks completely gone. One social media user commented, "Oh dear lord, what happened?" While another fan wrote, "Where did your hair go?"

Wahlberg's new 'do comes after the actor revealed his 20-pound weight gain for his upcoming movie, Stu.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lawrence and Her Husband Cooke Maroney Twin in Rare Outing

2

Italy Wins Eurovision 2021 in Finale as Glam Contest Makes Comeback

3
Exclusive

Rob Lowe Reveals if Harry & Meghan's Oprah Interview Was at His House

4

Kelley Flanagan Doesn't Hold Back in Interview About Peter Weber Split

5

Yet Another Grey's Anatomy Star Is Leaving the Show

Latest News

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

How The Weeknd Dominated the BBMAs After Shocking Grammys Snub

Exclusive

"Born This Way" and Beyond: Inside Lady Gaga's Biggest Hits

These Billboard Music Award Looks Will Inspire You to Take Style Risks

Exclusive

We Reunited the Cast of Degrassi & Drake’s Gonna Wanna See This

Ariana Grande Pays Tribute to Victims of the Manchester Bombing

Naomi Campbell Celebrates Her First Birthday as a Mom With Sweet Post