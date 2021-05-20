Jason Derulo and Influencer Jena Frumes Reveal the Name of Their Baby Boy

Watch : See Jason Derulo's Shocking "Spider-Man" Transformation

Sing it with us now: Jason Derulo!

The singer, who famously belts his full name at the top of his tracks, took to Instagram on May 19 to announce the name of his first child, who he welcomed earlier this month with his girlfriend, influencer Jena Frumes. In the caption of a video featuring clips of himself and Jena preparing to welcome their baby, the Cats star wrote, "The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He's so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes."

Followers shared their excitement over the news in the comments section.

"Incredible bro," one wrote. "There's nothing like dad life!" Another added, "You're gonna be a great dad congrats."

On the same day, Jena shared a sweet photo of little Jason's hands to Instagram, along with the caption, "A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I'm so so so in love with this little boy he's everything I never knew I needed."

The couple shared shared that they were expecting their first baby this past March when the "Savage Love" artist posted a video of the two of them hanging out on a beach in the Bahamas, set to the tune of Robin Thicke's "Lost Without U." He added the caption, "Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes @bahamarresorts."