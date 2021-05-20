Tracee Ellis Ross Calls Out Societal Pressure to Get Married

Watch : Tracee Ellis Ross Smirks When Hearing Icon Next to Name

Tracee Ellis Ross is not letting expectations define her reality.



In a new interview with Marie Claire, the magazine's June cover star discussed everything, including her continuously growing career and current outlook when it came to her love life. When the Girlfriends actress was asked if she ever longed for a more "traditional life" complete with a husband and kids, Tracee gave a compellingly honest answer.



"Well, how could you not? Our society spoon-feeds it to you," she shared. "I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding. And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I've got so many things to do."



And fans of the actress may already know that so many of "those things" have already played out to overwhelming success. Not only does Tracee shine as Dr. Rainbow Johnson in ABC's hit sitcom, Black-ish, but the 48-year-old star is also CEO of her own hair care brand, Pattern Beauty.