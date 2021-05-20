Kacey Musgraves Shares Rare Insight Into Ruston Kelly Split: "I Was Dying Inside"

Watch : Kacey Musgraves Is Life-Size Barbie at Her Met Gala Debut

Accepting the Grammy for Album of the Year 2019, Kacey Musgraves felt as if she had an embarrassment of riches. Holding her trophy for Golden Hour, she expressed her love for her then-husband Ruston Kelly, telling him "this album wouldn't have been created without you."

Flash forward a little more than a year, and she was announcing their divorce. "If you would've told me the night of the Grammys, ‘Hey, in two years, you're going to be divorced and have a whole 'nother album written,'" she admitted to Elle in the magazine's June/July cover story, "I would have been like, 'F--k off. No. No way.'"

Apparently, fans weren't the only ones stunned by the country music duo's split. Musgraves and the singer-songwriter, 32, met at Nashville's Bluebird Café in 2016 and tied the knot the following year. In the middle of all that, Musgraves wrote Golden Hour, which secured the no. 4 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

"I felt, in many ways, on top of the world in my career, but in my personal life, I felt like I was dying inside," the artist, also 32, revealed of that stretch. "I was crumbling. I was sad. I felt lonely. I felt broken."