Mischa BartonDemi LovatoRoyal FamilyBOTCHEDWatch E!PhotosVideos

Royal Fans Can't Get Over Prince William's Arm Muscle in This Vaccine Photo

Prince William shared a photo of himself getting the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine—and the snap has gotten some of the most hilarious reactions from fans on social media.

By Kisha Forde May 20, 2021 1:39 PMTags
Kate MiddletonPrince WilliamCelebritiesPrince Charles
Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton Launch YouTube Channel

Muscles on a majesty? Who could've known?
 
A picture is worth a thousand words—and Prince William's latest photo proved to royal fans on social media that the saying is, in fact, true.
 
On Thursday, May 20, the Duke of Cambridge announced he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and shared a snap of the milestone moment to his and Kate Middleton's official social media accounts.
 
"On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," the caption read. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout—thank you for everything you've done and continue to do."
 
In the photo, the 38-year-old prince is seen wearing a turquoise sweater, with one sleeve rolled up, naturally for the vaccine shot—and although the photo was taken to highlight the dose administered, fans immediately swarmed the comments for another outstanding reason.
 
One social media user commented, "Wasn't expecting a gun show this early but happy I got an invite."

photos
Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Train Tour

In addition to fans who kept it simple and just commented the word "guns," along with tons of bicep emojis, another user jokingly reminded everyone what the task was at hand, commenting, "Ladies, focus please."

Trending Stories

1

Checking In on The O.C. Cast After Mischa Barton's Revelations

2

Watch Lisa Rinna Dish About Meeting Scott Disick for the First Time

3

Royal Fans Can't Get Over Prince William's Muscle in Vaccine Photo

The shock and awe from what some are calling a thirst trap also made its way from the comment section on Instagram to a bit of a frenzy on Twitter. One user even commented under an article highlighting Prince Charles, writing, "Dear Prince Charles, may I congratulate you on a very, very handsome son[..] Prince William's buff, very buff [..] biceps have made a lot of women happy…we give him the Royal gun salute."
 
She also hilariously wrote, "He needs another jab in the arm."

Although other members of the royal family will presumably follow suit, there's no word on when wife Kate or any other member will receive theirs.
 
The heir to the British throne joins the list of many public figures and celebrities capturing themselves getting their doses of the vaccine and sharing it for the world to see.

Trending Stories

1

Checking In on The O.C. Cast After Mischa Barton's Revelations

2

Watch Lisa Rinna Dish About Meeting Scott Disick for the First Time

3

Royal Fans Can't Get Over Prince William's Muscle in Vaccine Photo

4

Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized After Suffering Multiple Leg Injuries

5

Blake Shelton Reveals Major Detail About His & Gwen Stefani's Wedding

Latest News

Watch Lisa Rinna Dish About Meeting Scott Disick for the First Time

Exclusive

Here's Terry Dubrow's Hilarious Reaction to Paul Nassif's Weight Loss

Exclusive

The Voice's Andrew Jannakos Adopts His Wife's 5-Year-Old Son

Ben Platt Shuts Down Criticism Over Dear Evan Hansen Movie Role

Royal Fans Can't Get Over Prince William's Muscle in Vaccine Photo

Kim Kardashian Has a Relatable AF Reaction to Khloe's Negativity Jar

How Padma Lakshmi and Top Chef Powered Through the Pandemic