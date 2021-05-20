Royal Fans Can't Get Over Prince William's Arm Muscle in This Vaccine Photo

Muscles on a majesty? Who could've known?
A picture is worth a thousand words—and Prince William's latest photo proved to royal fans on social media that the saying is, in fact, true.
On Thursday, May 20, the Duke of Cambridge announced he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and shared a snap of the milestone moment to his and Kate Middleton's official social media accounts.
"On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," the caption read. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout—thank you for everything you've done and continue to do."
In the photo, the 38-year-old prince is seen wearing a turquoise sweater, with one sleeve rolled up, naturally for the vaccine shot—and although the photo was taken to highlight the dose administered, fans immediately swarmed the comments for another outstanding reason.
One social media user commented, "Wasn't expecting a gun show this early but happy I got an invite."
In addition to fans who kept it simple and just commented the word "guns," along with tons of bicep emojis, another user jokingly reminded everyone what the task was at hand, commenting, "Ladies, focus please."
The shock and awe from what some are calling a thirst trap also made its way from the comment section on Instagram to a bit of a frenzy on Twitter. One user even commented under an article highlighting Prince Charles, writing, "Dear Prince Charles, may I congratulate you on a very, very handsome son[..] Prince William's buff, very buff [..] biceps have made a lot of women happy…we give him the Royal gun salute."
She also hilariously wrote, "He needs another jab in the arm."
Although other members of the royal family will presumably follow suit, there's no word on when wife Kate or any other member will receive theirs.
The heir to the British throne joins the list of many public figures and celebrities capturing themselves getting their doses of the vaccine and sharing it for the world to see.