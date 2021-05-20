Royal Fans Can't Get Over Prince William's Arm Muscle in This Vaccine Photo

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton Launch YouTube Channel

Muscles on a majesty? Who could've known?



A picture is worth a thousand words—and Prince William's latest photo proved to royal fans on social media that the saying is, in fact, true.



On Thursday, May 20, the Duke of Cambridge announced he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and shared a snap of the milestone moment to his and Kate Middleton's official social media accounts.



"On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," the caption read. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout—thank you for everything you've done and continue to do."



In the photo, the 38-year-old prince is seen wearing a turquoise sweater, with one sleeve rolled up, naturally for the vaccine shot—and although the photo was taken to highlight the dose administered, fans immediately swarmed the comments for another outstanding reason.



One social media user commented, "Wasn't expecting a gun show this early but happy I got an invite."