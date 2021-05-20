How Drew Barrymore’s “Racy” Text to Cameron Diaz Accidentally Got Sent to a Stranger

Watch : Drew Barrymore Showcases 25-Pound Weight Loss

Never have you ever?

During a fun game of "Did the Crime, Sip the Wine" on the May 18th episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, host Drew Barrymore recalled to her guests Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough and special co-host Ross Mathews, of a time when a video of her getting dressed—which she meant to send to BFF Cameron Diaz –accidentally ended up in the hands of a teenager!

The 46-year-old host asked her guests if they've ever accidentally sent a "racy" text to wrong person—which reminded her of the time that she did, in fact, do just that.

"Here's the irony though, I'm not name dropping," Drew shared. "You two ladies [Dobrev and Hough] are both in the same industry. My best friend happens to be Cameron Diaz and I sent her a video of me getting dressed."

And you won't believe who was on the receiving end of that video.

"I sent it, turns out, to a sixteen-year-old boy named Matthew," the actress recalled. "Anyway, long story."