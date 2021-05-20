Blake Shelton Reveals Major Detail About His and Gwen Stefani's Wedding

Watch : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline

It sounds like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding might have a Pretty in Pink theme.

While the couple, who got engaged in October after five years of dating, is staying mum on many wedding details, the "God's Country" singer did just share a major detail about their reception. During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked about the song the couple plans to have their first dance to.

"I think it's called the 'Wedding March,'" Shelton teased, before Fallon laughed, "Not that song, not the procession. No, no, I want at the reception, you come out of a fog machine...and they're like, 'Here is Mr. and Mrs. Blake Shelton! And now time for the couple's first dance.' And then, what do we hear?"

That's when Shelton got out his phone to look up the actual song title. "It's 'If You Leave' from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack," Shelton said, referring to the song by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark.