Blake Shelton Reveals Major Detail About His and Gwen Stefani's Wedding

Ahead of his wedding to Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton shared which song the couple will have their first dance to. Scroll on for the big reveal.

It sounds like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding might have a Pretty in Pink theme.

While the couple, who got engaged in October after five years of dating, is staying mum on many wedding details, the "God's Country" singer did just share a major detail about their reception. During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked about the song the couple plans to have their first dance to.

"I think it's called the 'Wedding March,'" Shelton teased, before Fallon laughed, "Not that song, not the procession. No, no, I want at the reception, you come out of a fog machine...and they're like, 'Here is Mr. and Mrs. Blake Shelton! And now time for the couple's first dance.' And then, what do we hear?"

That's when Shelton got out his phone to look up the actual song title. "It's 'If You Leave' from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack," Shelton said, referring to the song by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark.

But Fallon didn't quite believe Shelton at first, saying, "That's not true at all." However, it was, in fact, true. As Shelton showed his phone to the camera, he told Fallon, "I swear, I have it right here. We talked about this, we both love the song, we're both fans of the '80s, why not?"

And it seems as though the musical couple won't have to wait long to dance to the track. Though Shelton and Stefani haven't shared their exact wedding date, he previously told Today's Hoda Kotb they hope to tie the knot this summer. However, as the country star noted, "With COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but I don't know."

As for their wedding guest list, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus might end up performing, while Stefani already asked Ellen DeGeneres to be her maid of honor. So, it's safe to say this wedding will be a star-studded affair. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

