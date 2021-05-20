Minari's Alan Kim Gets Adorably Star Struck Meeting Emma Stone at Cruella Premiere

Watch : Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella

It's not every day you get to meet an Oscar winner—or a real life Disney villain.

On Tuesday, May 18, Alan Kim got to meet both. The young Minari actor, 9, flipped when he was able to say hi to Emma Stone at the premiere of her latest film, Cruella. He snapped a picture with the actress, 32, along with his sister Alyssa Kim, 12, from inside the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

"Aww! It was real!!" Alan wrote on Instagram, through his account managed by his parents. He shared that he also met Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who stars as Anita Darling, and Dara Reneé, who appears in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Alan added, "it was so amazing and I could not believe that I actually saw them!!"

He and Emma were twinning in black-and-white suits at the Disney premiere, while Alyssa donned a black blazer over a floral dress. The tween is actually a Disney star as well, after performing as Young Elsa on the Broadway national tour of Frozen.