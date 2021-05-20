Watch the Girls of HSMTMTS Audition for Beauty and the Beast in Sneak Peek

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

It's audition time on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and the girls have got it on lock.

In this week's all-new episode of the Disney+ hit, Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) is holding auditions for the spring musical Beauty and the Beast, which means she's calling on all of East High to show off their vocal range and their dancing talents. E! News has an exclusive clip of what Ashlyn (Julia Lester), Gina (Sofia Wylie) and Kourtney (Dara Renée) decide to do for their audition, and let's just say they choose to go their own way, together.

With Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) out of the running at her new boarding school, these three ladies are clearly the new queen bees of the theatre department and are auditioning as a girl group with an Ashlyn original. Sure, it's not exactly the vibe of Beauty and the Beast, but hopefully it's enough to prove they deserve leading roles.