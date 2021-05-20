Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized After Suffering Multiple Leg Injuries

Watch : "Law & Order: SVU" Returns for Season 22: E! News Rewind

Mariska Hargitay is still standing after sustaining multiple leg injuries.

The Law and Order: SVU star, who recently reunited with her longtime co-star Christopher Meloni on the set of his new show, Law & Order: Organized Crime, took to Instagram on May 19 to detail her recent dramatic ordeal. She shared a photo of herself in front of the hospital wearing a knee brace on one leg and boot on her other foot.

"#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," she captioned the pic. "It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong #InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees."

She added, "Great news is I don't need surgery," along with the hashtag #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy.

People showered Mariska with support in the comments section. Celebrity hairdresser Mara Rosza wrote, "What!?!? You are such a trooper." You actress Kathryn Gallagher added, "#braceyourself is really doing it for me rn these hashtags are some of your finest." Cynthia Erivo wrote "oh my goodness! I'm so sorry!!!" while Debra Messing exclaimed, "HONEY!!!!!! Nooooooooooooo!!!!!!"