Watch Honey Boo Boo Face the Truth About Her Health After Diabetes Scare

Maybe all of that delicious Sketti wasn't doctor approved.
Despite having a family history of diabetes, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson isn't one to jump at the chance to visit a doctor. But in an exclusive sneak peek at the May 21 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, the 15-year-old reality star received some news she wasn't hoping to hear from a medical professional.
"If you do have diabetes, we have to get it under control," Dr. Blaney shared with Alana. "The main way to get that under control for you would be trying to lose weight."
Before a lab test is conducted, Alana admits to loving hot dogs, pizza rolls and chips. But according to the doctor, too many carbohydrates could lead to health problems.
"Carbohydrates make us feel good, stimulates things in our brain that make us feel happy," Dr. Blaney explained. "You've heard the term comfort food? That's why a lot of people tend to gravitate to those sort of foods."
He continued, "We can help get your weight back on track through a proper diet and exercise program."
Soon after, Alana opened up about her relationship with food during a confessional interview. As she explained to producers, "I eat food when I'm sad. I eat food when I'm happy. I eat food when I'm crying. Food is always there for me."
So, could a painful blood test and health scare change the reality star's perspective on her diet? Not so fast!
"I heard what the doctor said, but I'm obviously going to wait for the test results to come back," Alana explained. "If the diabetes come back as positive or something, I mean, then I'll make a change on what I eat. But until then, I'm going to eat what I want and what I please."
Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv.