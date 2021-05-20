Khloe Kardashian's Latest Swim Collection Stretches up to 4 Sizes

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Swimsuit shopping can be very intimidating. After all, every person has weight fluctuations, right? That's why Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American launched the Always Fits line of swimwear. There are plenty of bathing suit lines, but this one has a "revolutionary approach to sizing and fit." These bathing suits have enough stretch to "account for size fluctuation and can be worn time and time again."
This is the first swim collection that stretches up or down sizes, without losing its shape. Specifically, each suit can stretch to fit 3-4 different sizes, with fits ranging from 0-8 (XS-5XL) that guarantee the perfect fit every time. Each item from the collection retails for $39- $95. Check out some of our favorites below.
Good American Always Fits One-Piece
This one-piece swimsuit is made from a comfortable, crinkle fabric that "adapts to your body changes and moves and grows with you." It's available in six stunning colors.
Good American Rib Twist Front Tee & Rib Better Cheeky Bottom
Wear this twist front tee as a shirt and as a bathing suit top with the matching ribbed bikini bottoms.
Good American Matte Good Halter Top & Good Boy Short
The Matte Good Halter Top provides maximum support and full coverage. Pair the adjustable top with the matching boy short bottoms. The boy shorts are full coverage, supportive, and smoothing.
Good American Rib Sport High Cut One Piece
This ribbed one piece has a high cut leg, open back, and a body-sculpting construction that provides lots of support. It has a power mesh inside that "holds you in."
Good American High Shine Waist Cincher One Piece
The High Shine Waist Cincher One Piece is designed to "hold you in and hold you up." It has a tie front at the waist, a super high cut leg, a built-in bra, and adjustable straps.
Good American Rib Khloe Halter & & Rib Better Cheeky Bottom
This glam bikini top has a plunging neckline with fully adjustable neck and back ties. The supportive swimsuit is made from the same ribbed fabric as the Rib Better Cheeky Bottom.
