KJ Apa and Girlfriend Clara Berry Expecting Their First Child Together

KJ Apa is entering the world of fatherhood! He and his girlfriend, Clara Berry, are expecting their first baby. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a mini maternity photoshoot.

Archie is going to be a dad!

Riverdale actor KJ Apa revealed he is expecting his first child with model Clara Berry. 

He posted a hazy picture on Instagram on Wednesday, May 19, which showed him lounging on the sofa with his girlfriend of more than a year. Her top appeared to be rolled up to reveal her pregnant belly. 

Clara, 27, confirmed the happy news with a maternity photoshoot on her Instagram page, tagging KJ over her bump. She even added a chef emoji to hint that something's cooking. The images showed the expectant mother at home, wearing a matching Fendi set. 

In case the message wasn't clear, KJ, 23, commented, "she's pregnant btw." Clara wrote back, "We are" with a heart emoji. 

His co-star, Lili Reinhart, sent her congratulations by commenting with three hearts.

In recent weeks, Clara has been staying with him in Vancouver, where he films The CW show. Earlier this month, the pair took a romantic helicopter ride to explore nearby ice caves in Canada. "A mix between Star Wars and Ice Age," the French influencer captioned photos of their trip.

KJ confirmed they were in a relationship in February 2020, when he shared a pic of them kissing, along with the caption, "Coup de foudre" ("Love at first sight"). Last August, he followed it up with some more intimate pics, which showed Clara sunbathing in the nude. He wrote of their apparent couples' getaway, "There's nowhere else."

Fans got one more look into their love life last December, when he wished "my love" a happy 27th birthday. Next stop: parenthood! 

KJ isn't the first Riverdale star to have a baby while working on the show. Vanessa Morgan, who has played Toni since season two, welcomed her baby boy River in January. Vanessa is already planning their play dates, writing on her co-star's latest post, "Rivers soon to be bestie." 

Born Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa, he grew up in New Zealand before making a splash in Hollywood, landing roles in The Hate U Give, The Last Summer, I Still Believe and Songbird.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.

See Clara's celebratory photoshoot here.

