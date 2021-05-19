Mischa BartonDemi LovatoRoyal FamilyBOTCHEDWatch E!PhotosVideos

See the Spot-On First Photo From Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace

Lifetime released the first photo of the new stars playing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the third installment in their TV movie franchise—and it will definitely make you do a double take.

By Samantha Schnurr May 19, 2021 8:50 PMTags
MoviesTVLifetimeRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell royal exit is getting the Lifetime treatment. 

After the network chronicled the meeting and marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the next big chapter in the couple's story—stepping down as official working members of the royal family—is heading to the small screen. But, while Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is not yet ready for a viewing party, Lifetime gave fans a first look at the upcoming TV movie on Wednesday, May 19. 

Thanks to a newly released promo photo, fans get to see the new actors taking over the roles of Harry and Meghan: Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton. In the picture, the pair embrace while Sydney sports a look reminiscent of the emerald caped dress by Emilia Wickstead that Meghan wore to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020, the couple's final public engagement as royals. Similarly, Jordan wears a blue suit akin to the one Harry donned for the occasion more than a year ago. Needless to say, it will make you do a double take. 

photos
Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Real Life vs. On Screen

While the movie does not have an official premiere date, Lifetime shared the project will explore "what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie," a press release described. 

Jordan Whalen is slated to return as Prince William, along with Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Steve Coulter as Prince Charles, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Melanie Nicholls-King as Doria Ragland, Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana and Deborah Ramsay as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Shutterstock/Courtesy of Lifetime

Trending Stories

1

Dr. Nassif Is Left Speechless By Patient's Nose in Botched Clip

2

KJ Apa and Girlfriend Clara Berry Expecting Their First Child Together

3
Exclusive

Mischa Barton Reveals the Truth Behind Her Exit From The O.C.

The photo's release comes exactly on Harry and Meghan's third wedding anniversary. Coinciding with the special occasion, the couple's Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen announced a new joint initiative to build a Community Relief Center in India as the country struggles with a second wave of coronavirus, marking the third of four Community Relief Centers that the Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen have commissioned around the world. 

Trending Stories

1

Dr. Nassif Is Left Speechless By Patient's Nose in Botched Clip

2

KJ Apa and Girlfriend Clara Berry Expecting Their First Child Together

3
Exclusive

Mischa Barton Reveals the Truth Behind Her Exit From The O.C.

4

Russell Crowe's Sons Are All Grown Up in Rare Photo With Mom Danielle

5

How Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw Keep the Romance Alive

Latest News

Netflix Is Bringing Your Favorite Horror Book Series to Life

The Best Sensitive Skin Products Under $20

How Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw Keep the Romance Alive

Olympian McKayla Maroney Details "Traumatic" Aftermath of Retirement

KJ Apa and Girlfriend Clara Berry Expecting Their First Child Together

Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Men "Didn't Date Black Women"

See the First Pic From Lifetime's Movie on Meghan & Harry's Royal Exit