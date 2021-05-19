Your '70s Trends Guide: How to Get Farrah Fawcett Hair, and Halston & The Serpent Style

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Thanks to TikTok and shows like The Serpent and Halston on Netflix, '70s fashion is making a comeback!
Think psychedelic prints, tinted sunglasses, sequin embellishments and flare pants, just to name a few of the '70s-inspired trends taking over social media. Whether you're obsessed with Studio 54 fashion or want to feel groovy at your next summer soirée, we've rounded up 15 must-have styles that will help you usher in good vibes wherever you go. Oh, and don't forget to perfect your Farrah Fawcett hairdo for your next night out!
See below for our guide to the '70s fashion trends you're going to want to rock all summer long.
ASOS MADE IN KENYA Maxi Dress in Neon Tie-Dye
With a tie-dye print, plunge neckline and thigh splits, you'll look like so groovy! We love this style for spending summer nights outside.
PAMIX Retro Trendy Aviator Sunglasses
See the world through these bold orange tinted lenses. Plus, with a classic black aviator frame, what's not to love!
Zelie for She Springs Duster Jacket
Whether you wear this tie-dye duster jacket as a coverup or layer it over other flowy pieces, you'll look like Elsa Peretti in the Halston series.
Your Smile Silk Feeling Scarf
We love how Marie-Andrée in The Serpent styled her hair with silk scarves! This one on Amazon comes in a bunch of fun prints and colors to match your aesthetic.
NBD Suri Embroidered Top
Headed to your own Studio 54 party? This top with sequin embellishments and a scalloped hem is perfect for the occasion.
Open Edit Blazer
This off white blazer is definitely something Halston would pair with this signature black turtleneck.
BESTOPE 6-in-1 Curling Iron Wand Set
Want hair like Farrah Fawcett? Because same! We've been watching tons of TikTok tutorials to master the actress's iconic coif, and we're digging the style. We recommend using this curling wand set to get your desired curls.
Heat Of The Moment Crochet Skirt
Ok this skirt screams '70s summer! We love the vibrant hues and delicate crochet construction. It's perfect for dressing up or down, too!
UO Phoenix Plunging Tie-Back Tank Top
Tie-back tops are making a comeback! We like how this one has thicker straps and a fun psychedelic design.
ASOS DESIGN Sequin Embellished Cape Sleeve Mini Dress with Wrap Skirt
Can't afford a vintage Halston dress? Same. We found this gorgeous sequin cape sleeve dress that makes us want to dance.
Circus By Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Mule
Now that you have a chic dress to wear to your neighborhood's version of Studio 54, you need a fun pair of heels that will allow you to dance the night away in true '70s fashion.
DL1961 Hepburn Wide Leg Jeans
We love the wash on these wide leg flare jeans from DL1961! Pair these with a halter top and you'll look so chic.
Lilac Tie-Dye Chiffon Shirt
We're obsessed with this chiffon tie-dye set! It's giving us easy breezy '70s summertime vibes, and it's perfect for dressing up or down.
Open Edit Satin Camp Shirt
Whether you layer this shirt or wear it alone, you'll look so chic and groovy!
High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
Put on some disco music and get ready to dance with these vintage flare jeans! We love the medium indigo wash and lining details on this pair.