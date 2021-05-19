Issa Rae Reveals How Nipsey Hussle Helped Mend Her Relationship With Lauren London

Watch : Issa Rae Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame

Who knew?



In a new interview with Vanity Fair, June cover star and The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl creator Issa Rae revealed that late rapper Nipsey Hussle helped mend the relationship between her and his partner Lauren London.



The relatively unknown rift between the two actresses arose once Issa explained in interviews and in her memoir (named after her incredibly popular web series) that TV execs suggested the ATL star would be the perfect fit for a cable-friendly version of Awkward Black Girl.



"One of my biggest regrets—naming her," Issa admitted in the interview. "She took offense to that."



The star and creator of the HBO hit series Insecure then shared that two years ago, the two made up at Diddy's birthday party once Nipsey approached her. "He was like, ‘You should just talk to her. Let me set it up,'" she recalled.



"It actually sparked an amazing two-hour conversation," she went on to say. "We had so much in common. She was like, ‘People don't understand, I'm an awkward Black girl.' In the same way that I was upset about the limited portrayal of Black women, she was like, ‘People do the same thing to me.' I completely get that."