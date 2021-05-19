Bachelor Nation's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Heat Up Miami With Beachside PDA

Rachael Kirkconnell will absolutely accept this date card to Miami.
Earlier this week, Matt James was spotted on the beaches of the 305 soaking up the sun. But as it turns out, The Bachelor star wasn't alone. In a new photo obtained by E! News, the reality star was joined by his girlfriend during his latest trip.
Matt sported lime green swim trunks and a red zip-up as he walked barefoot in the sand. As for Rachael, she wore a leopard-print bikini top, black shorts and matching slides as Matt wrapped his arm around her shoulder.
The pair was later spotted sharing a hug as they dried off with their beach towels before ending their outing.
This week's trip to Miami is just further proof for Bachelor Nation fans that Matt and Rachael are in a good place as they continue to give their romance a second chance away from any and all camera crews.
Earlier this month, Matt confirmed to WSJ Magazine that he is back with Rachael. In the interview, he explained his decision to give the relationship another go.
"I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner—especially if that woman isn't Black—[is] to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black," the commercial real estate broker explained. "It's on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly antiracist. And I think it's unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better."
Back in March, millions of viewers watched Matt deliver his final rose to Rachael during The Bachelor finale.
The duo didn't follow the traditional Bachelor path by getting engaged in the finale episode. In fact, Matt called off the relationship altogether after racially insensitive photos of his girlfriend resurfaced online. Rachael would later apologize for her past actions.
According to those close to the couple, the pair was able to reconnect after healthy communication and some quality time together.
"Matt and Rachael talk every day and have seen each other multiple times in the last few weeks," a source shared with E! News earlier this month. "They reconnected while spending a whole week together in Orange County, Calif."