We've Found All of Rosalía's Fiery Fashion Statements On and Off the Red Carpet

The Billboard Music Awards Top Female Latin Artist nominee has donned pink slip dresses, red bodysuits and even made an iconic fashion statement in the "W.A.P." music video. Here are her top looks!

May 20, 2021
Watch: Rosalia Reacts to Historic Grammy Win

Rosalía sure can rock the red carpet.

The Grammy-winning songstress has become a fashion It Girl, and we can't wait to see which look she pulls off next during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, May 23 on NBC. When she's not sporting a bodysuit, Rosalía opts for '90s throwbacks and see-through dresses for a confident, chic style. 

Burberry and Balmain are some of her favorite designers and one of her personal favorite looks was at the British Fashion Council in 2020. "I always wanted to wear Iris Van Herpen," the singer captioned her show-stopping rouge gown on Instagram.

The BBMA Top Latin Female Artist nominee has wowed on the red carpets, from a flamenco-inspired 2020 Grammy Awards ensemble to a modern old Hollywood asymmetrical gown with a side cutout. The "Aute Couture" pop star definitely knows her favorite couture brands with many logo-mania looks.

Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The Spanish crooner graced the December 2020 cover of Vogue and explained her eye-catching fashion choices. "I'm not really about finding a middle ground. I like extremes," Rosalía stated. Well, her extreme taste certainly pays off!

Check out some of her trendy looks below ahead of Sunday's red carpet show!

Instagram
Saturday Night Slip Dress

Rosalia added a sheer blush turtleneck under a classic pink slip dress for her performance on Saturday Night Live. We're feeling some '90s glam meets vampire chic here, and let's just say we want more, more, more! 

Instagram
Be Mine

It was all whimsical romance opposite Bad Bunny for Valentine's Day 2021 in the "La Noche De Anoche" music video.

Instagram
See-Through Stunner

Rosalia rang in the 2021 New Year in a see-through mesh gown leaving little to the imagination. 

Instagram
Letting It All Hang Out

Rosalia spiced up a black leather pantsuit with an eye-catching red purse while in Barcelona, Spain.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
White Hot Diva

Rosalia dealt some diva looks with her onstage ivory ensemble for her 2020 Grammys performance. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sashay Showstopper

The Grammy winner didn't hold back in her asymmetrical red carpet style with just enough fringe to make her fellow 2020 nominees jealous. 

Instagram
Dreams Do Come True

"I always wanted to wear Iris Van Herpen," Rosalia captioned her 2020 British Fashion Council post on Instagram. We certainly can see why: She's a vision in the delicate web of red and white.

Instagram
Road Trippin'

She added a bit of Thelma & Louise style with a vintage-inspired menswear meets travel scarves outfit complete with a Balenciaga hat, because how else can you do a road trip?

Instagram
Sneaker Love

Rosalia showed off her kicks in an October 2020 Instagram post with a sporty knit dress.

PapCulture / BACKGRID
Brands All Day

The "TKN" crooner flaunted her midriff in a matching Balmain set in October 2020.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Luxe Lingerie

The songstress stunned during her performance at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show in October 2020.

Instagram
Logo Mania

Rosalia showed off her love of Savage x Fenty on the red carpet in a white logo ensemble complete with matching satchels and cap.

Instagram
Don't Get It Twisted

Rosalia looked adorable with her twisted hair side pieces, seeming to reference some '90s Spice Girls fits from back in the day. 

Instagram
Gossip Girl

We did a double take with this Burberry-obsessed look complete with plaid pants and a signature trench in October 2020. Xoxo Gossip Girl here!

Instagram
Futuristic Sweats

Rosalia gave us a peek into the future of athleisure with metallic pants, a gray sequined hoodie and a printed marble trench coat. Talk about our ultimate grocery shopping outfit!

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry
Runway Realness

The Spanish singer brought high-fashion to London Fashion Week with this chic ensemble.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Old Hollywood Glam

She gave her own twist to classic Hollywood style with a sweeping white gown showing just a flash of skin at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music awards.

Joseph Okpako/Redferns
Fuego

The Latin Grammy winner had a major fashion moment at the Roskilde Festival with this bold ensemble. From her fiery red coat to her flashy sunnies and fishnets, she's served lewks.

Instagram
Chanel Baby

Rosalia wore a black Chanel outfit with a signature tongue-in-cheek playfulness in December 2019.

Instagram
Latex Lover

Rosalia opted for a full body latex look for the "W.A.P." music video and her accessories even make it more iconic.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube
Baby Spice Vibes

The "Malamente" star brought back the cool-girl trend of the early aughts: a flashy tracksuit. During Coachella 2019, she rocked a magenta Louis Vuitton sweatsuit that features the brand's famous logo in bright-yellow. Making her 'fit more fun, she donned Naked Wolfe platform sneakers.

rosalia.vt via Instagram
Pink Dream

Serving us lewks! The millennial singer sizzled in a hot pink Saks Potts trench coat, which features plush fur trim and a latex-like material. Her gaudy rings, hair accessory and dangle earrings took the outfit to new heights.

Mariano Regidor/Redferns
Making a State-Mint

The rising star made a statement with her mint-colored outfit at the MadCool Festival Presentation Party.

Instagram
One-Piece Moment

Rosalia rocked a red hot Louis Vuitton bodysuit with her signature fiery swagger onstage in January 2020. 

Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images
Roses Are Red

The Spanish star looked red hot, hot, hot in her rose-filled bodysuit that also featured intricate red embroidery. She took the stage in this fiery number in Madrid to perform her album, El Mal Querer.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Goth Glam Vibes

The "Milionària" singer makes a huge roar at the London premiere of The Lion King. She stunned in a black latex bodysuit that she pairs with a matching sheer, feather-trim robe. Her pigtails, audacious claws and gold jewelry pieces made it even more eye-catching.

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
Spot On

The "Brillo" songstress nailed her 2019 Latin Grammys look.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS
Vision in White

Rosalía brought the heat to the Las Vegas desert with her white hot outfit from the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards. From the over-the-top ruffles to the silver beaded details on her bodysuit, this was an ensemble to remember.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Pretty In Pink

The gorgeous starlet went bold for the 2018 MTV EMAs with this ~extra AF~ set. She rocked a millennial pink crop top and loose-fitted pants that featured larger-than-life ruffles.

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage
Goth Glam Vibes

The "Aute Cuture" singer hit the red carpet at the Goya Cinema Awards 2019 in this bewitching ensemble.

View More Photos From Rosalia's Best Fashion Moments

