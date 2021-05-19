Mischa BartonDemi LovatoRoyal FamilyBOTCHEDWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Kendall Jenner's Reaction to Lavish Gift From Boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner certainly has something to toast to! 

Boyfriend Devin Booker showed his support for Kendall's new business venture, 818 Tequila, with a stunning array of cacti and a flowered "818" display with the help of artist Jeff Leatham. Kendall shared a video of the gorgeous gift on Instagram with hearts and shocked face emojis. Leatham reposted also wishing her "congrats" on the exciting liquor launch. 

"What an incredible experience I have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it's beautiful culture, and the beautiful people!" Kendall wrote on Instagram to commemorate the start of 818 Tequila on May 18. "@drink818 has launched in California...We will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!" 

Kendall first announced she was developing a tequila company in February 2021.

"For almost 4 years i've been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila," Kendall captioned on February 16 with videos of her sampling the alcohol. "After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING...3.5 years later I think we've done it!" 

Kardashian-Jenner Love Lives: A Status Check

This isn't the first time Kendall's boyfriend has voiced his love for Kendall on social media. In January 2021, Devin re-shared a pic of Kendall laying by the pool. "Whew," he captioned.

Devin also frequently comments on Kendall's photoshoots, calling the runway model "very beautiful."

An insider previously told E! News that Kendall "definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down low" but she is smitten with Devin. "She's happy to be with him right now," the insider explained.

The NBA player and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first sparked romance rumors in April 2020. The couple made their romance official on Valentine's Day 2021. 

Kendall has cheered on Devin's NBA career from the sidelines at Phoenix Suns games. The lovebirds even earned a Fashion Week nod from Louis Vuitton with a sweet customized trunk with their initials, "KJ + DB." 

"This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship," another insider revealed in April 2021. "It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy."

