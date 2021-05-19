Here's What's Coming to Netflix in June 2021

Watch : 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Netflix's "The Circle"

With COVID-19 restrictions finally starting to lift, looks like Netflix really doesn't want us to leave our couches this summer.

On Wednesday, May 19, the streaming service announced the movies, TV shows and documentaries coming this June. Spoiler alert: You're going to have a long list of things to watch under the sun.

For starters, the world's hottest no dating dating show better known as Too Hot to Handle is back with 10 sexy new singles. The 10-episode reality show will feature contestants trying to find a happily ever after. There's just one thing in the way of love and $100,000: They must follow the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting and no self-gratification of any kind.

If you're more of a movie buff, you're also in luck! Oscar-winning films like Hilary Swank's Million Dollar Baby and Bradley Cooper's Silver Linings Playbook will also be available to stream.

And, after much anticipation, comedian Kevin Hart will star in the Netflix film called Fatherhood, a heartfelt comedy-drama about loss and parenting from director Paul Weitz.