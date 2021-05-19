The Friends Reunion Has an Actual Trailer and There Are Actual Tears

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!

It's official: This Friends reunion is going to wreck us.

HBO Max just released a full trailer for the special with actual footage of the cast reuniting on the set of the show, and it's somehow even more emotional than we imagined. It's like that Fresh Prince reunion all over again, which means we're about to cry a few buckets.

The two-minute trailer shows Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer not just hanging out, reminiscing and exploring a recreation of the set, but they're doing scenes. Iconic scenes. They're replaying the quiz game! They're doing a reading of (the best episode) "The One Where Everybody Finds Out!" They're...hanging out with James Corden!

The cast is all hugging and kissing and crying and it's a lot. If you're a Friends fan and you're in any kind of emotional state already (and who isn't, after the past year and a half?), you will sob.