Ben Affleck's Beloved Red Sox Have a Special Message For Jennifer Lopez Amid Rekindled Romance

Watch : Alex Rodriguez Avoids Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Question

It looks like the Red Sox are stepping up to the plate when it comes to Bennifer.

The Boston-based baseball team—Ben Affleck's favorite—recently posted a hilarious TikTok, and in it they shout out a very special guest that sat in their stands back in 2019—Jennifer Lopez.

"To the girl on the Monster for Sunday Night Baseball in 2019," the text read alongside a clip featuring the 51-year-old singer sitting in the left field wall of Fenway Park."We will never forget you."

Then, as the team's mascot, Wally the Green monster, gave her a kiss on the cheek, the caption read, "Come back soon. We miss you."

Seventeen years after calling off their engagement, Jennifer and Ben have reportedly reconnected, multiple sources confirmed to E! News, and were even photographed during a weeklong vacation in Montana. The news broke about a month after her split from Alex Rodriguez.

A.Rod, a former Yankee, seemed to throw some subtle shade at Bennifer's reconciliation. When asked on May 12 about their reunion, all he had to say was "Go Yankees!"