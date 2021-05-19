How Addison Rae's Relationship With Ex Bryce Hall Inspired Her New Music

Addison skyrocketed into fame after joining TikTok in 2019. And today, she's one of the most-followed social media stars on the platform, with 80.5 million TikTok followers and counting. But learning how to navigate life in the spotlight after just graduating from high school wasn't necessarily easy.

"It's definitely a little weird to adjust to 'cause, you know, I feel like even dealing with situations, like, privately or publicly or however you handle them, it is really weird to have so many people have an input on, like, your life and things you do," she admitted in her chat on The Rundown. "I'm still learning and definitely struggle with it, but just figuring out, you know, boundaries and different things like that."

However, she said she's still enjoying "every second" of the journey. "At the end of the day, when I just think, you know, like you were saying, I graduated two years ago and I'm here now," she told Erin. "So when I look at that, I can't help but be happy and excited about it."