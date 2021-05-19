Emma Stone Dazzles at Cruella Premiere in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Lovely in Louis Vuitton!
Emma Stone rocked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Cruella, on Tuesday, May 18. For the special night, the Oscar winner's first major red carpet appearance since welcoming a baby with husband Dave McCary, Stone donned a Louis Vuitton pantsuit along with a gorgeous red purse. The event, which was one of the first big Hollywood premieres to be held since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, was also attended by actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste and director Craig Gillespie.
Prior to the premiere, Stone chatted with E!'s Lilliana Vazquez about taking on the role of Cruella de Vil for Disney's live-action film. "It was fantastic. I really loved it," Stone, who transformed into a younger version of the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain, said. "I also loved that she's kind of embracing her nature, the story of nature versus nurture a little bit."
In Cruella, set in 1970s London, we'll see a punk rock Stone go head-to-head with the Baroness (Emma Thompson), as she tries to make a name for herself in the design world.
"The duality of those characters was really, really fun," she continued. "And it made playing Cruella even more fun because she gets to really lean into that and in a way she gets to act as Cruella...She finally really is that person. There are a lot of really interesting layers to her."
Cruella hits theaters and Disney+ on May 28. Until then, check out Stone's jaw-dropping character transformation HERE.