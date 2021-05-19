Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary and Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Demi Lovato is sharing more about their ongoing fluidity journey.
The 28-year-old star took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 19 to announce they identify as non-binary and will be using the gender-neutral pronouns they/them moving forward. The message came as part of the first episode from the performer's new podcast series, 4D.
"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be," Demi wrote in the caption. "I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you've seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras."
The "Skyscraper" vocalist continued, "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward [sparkling heart emoji] This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."
Demi went on to share that they are doing this for those who "haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones."
The singer is known for being an open book with fans. During a March episode of Joe Rogan's podcast, Demi said they identified as pansexual at that time.
"I'm so fluid now, and part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was like super closeted off," Demi added, per Variety.
Earlier that month, the Sonny with a Chance alum told Glamour that their failed engagement to Max Ehrich offered a "huge sign" about their sexuality. Demi and Max began dating in early 2020 and announced their engagement that July, but by September, it had been called off.
"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," Demi shared to Glamour. "This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.' I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer previously opened up about dating women, in addition to men, in the 2017 YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated. Years ago, Demi had an on-again, off-again romance with Wilmer Valderrama.
Back in the April 2018 issue of InStyle, Demi shared that love can be found "in any gender." Last July, the entertainer referred to themself as "queer" in an Instagram tribute to late Glee co-star Naya Rivera.
In addition, Demi has discussed various other facets of their life, including their sobriety journey. The star has been open about checking into rehab following an apparent drug overdose in July 2018.
Their music video for "Dancing With the Devil," released last month, focused on the star dramatizing a version of their real-life overdose and hospitalization.
Demi is not the first major music star to come out as non-binary. Sam Smith did so in 2019 and also uses gender-neutral pronouns.
Watch Demi's video message in the above Instagram post.