Ariana GrandeMTV AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary and Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Demi Lovato shared a message on May 19 to announce they identify as non-binary and said, "I'm still learning and coming into myself." See their video message.

By Ryan Gajewski May 19, 2021 7:53 AMTags
LGBTQDemi LovatoCelebrities
Watch: Demi Lovato Says Failed Engagement Was a "Sign" About Sexuality

Demi Lovato is sharing more about their ongoing fluidity journey. 

The 28-year-old star took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 19 to announce that they identify as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them moving forward. The message came as part of the first episode from the performer's new podcast series, 4D.

"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be," Demi wrote in the caption. "I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you've seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras."

The "Skyscraper" vocalist continued, "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward [sparkling heart emoji] This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."

photos
All of the Biggest Bombshells From Demi Lovato's Documentary

Demi went on to share that they are doing this for those who "haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones." 

During a March episode of Joe Rogan's podcast, Demi said they identified as pansexual at the time.

Trending Stories

1

Dr. Nassif Is Left Speechless By Patient's Nose in Botched Clip

2
Exclusive

Mischa Barton Reveals the Truth Behind Her Exit From The O.C.

3

Danny Masterson Poses for Selfie as Alleged Rape Survivor Testifies

"I'm so fluid now, and part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was like super closeted off," Demi added, per Variety.

Earlier that month, the Sonny with a Chance alum told Glamour that their failed engagement to Max Ehrich offered a "huge sign" about their sexuality.

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," Demi shared. "This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.' I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

C Flanigan/Getty Images

 

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer previously opened up about dating women, in addition to men, in the 2017 YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.

Back in the April 2018 issue of InStyle, Demi shared that love can be found "in any gender." Last July, the star referred to themself as "queer" in an Instagram tribute to late Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

In addition, Demi has been open with fans about other facets of their life, including checking into rehab following an apparent drug overdose in July 2018.

Trending Stories

1

Dr. Nassif Is Left Speechless By Patient's Nose in Botched Clip

2
Exclusive

Mischa Barton Reveals the Truth Behind Her Exit From The O.C.

3

Danny Masterson Poses for Selfie as Alleged Rape Survivor Testifies

4

Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder’s Co-Star Shares Rare Insight Into Split

5

Jason Derulo and Influencer Jena Frumes Welcome Their First Baby

Latest News

Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary and Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Nick Jonas Reveals Bike Injury Was Result of Racing Brothers for TV

Anna Paquin Declares She's a "Proud Bisexual" in Response to "Bigotry"

Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Details Past Suicide Attempt

Cyclist Gwen Inglis Dead After Being Hit By Suspected DUI Driver

Botched Tackles a Patient With Milk-Leaking Armpit Boobs

Go Inside Tom Cruise's Newly Sold $39.5 Million Colorado Mansion