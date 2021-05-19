Nick Jonas Reveals Bike Injury Was Result of Racing Brothers Joe and Kevin in Stunt for New TV Project

Nick Jonas may want to keep all two-wheeled vehicles in chains for the time being—especially if the rest of the Jonas Brothers are around to egg him on.

The 28-year-old "Chains" singer visited Late Night on Tuesday, May 18, where he gave host Seth Meyers an update on his recovery process and shared more details about the recent bike injury that left him with a cracked rib.

"I'm good," Nick shared. "When I sit upright like this, I'm totally fine. But yeah, it's been a weird couple days recovering from a rib injury because they basically tell you at the hospital, 'There's nothing we can do.' And so you just have to wait it out. But it's all good."

As for what exactly Nick was up to when the mishap occurred, he told Seth that he and his brothers were filming an NBC project. He didn't give Seth the name of the project, but in an interview with ET, Nick revealed that it was for Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. The forthcoming hour-long special, airing July 21, also includes Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas as they compete at various sporting events.

"We were shooting something for NBC, my brothers and I, and it was a competitive thing," the Jumanji star explained to Seth. "But we all looked at each other beforehand because the race was actually pretty intense. We said, 'Just take it easy, let's not overdo it.' And so I was being responsible—I wasn't being overly competitive. But just, something happened."