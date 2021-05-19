Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Details Past Suicide Attempt in Message About Mental Health Awareness

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus is including her supporters on her mental health journey.
Over the past few days, the 21-year-old musician and influencer has been getting honest about her struggles, including a recent suicide attempt.
On Saturday, May 15, she posted to Instagram, "The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize [life] is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit. THANK YOU."
The following day, she shared a video to Instagram in which she described what led her to feeling so low. Cori—whose mom is Snoop's wife, Shante Taylor—began by explaining it was difficult to feel like an outcast while growing up, despite being born into privilege.
"I think it starts from my childhood," she shared. "I grew up with two light-skinned brothers, and I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at 6, so I was overweight from being on steroids. That automatically messed with my health. I've always been sad and depressed because of my health."
Cori continued, "Sometimes, I just feel like I don't have a purpose here. I deal with so much health stuff, and I feel like people don't really feel me, like I'm being dramatic. I've been through so much s--t."
She went on to explain that she recently took an excessive amount of antihistamines and told her aunt over the phone that she hated her life. Eventually, Cori blacked out while on the phone and was subsequently placed on a 5150 hold for psychiatric evaluation and treatment.
Cori, who shared that this was not her first suicide attempt, said spending time in the facility helped her feel more grateful for the people she has in her life, including her boyfriend of two years, Wayne Duece.
"As I was in there, I started appreciating everything," she continued. "I never thought I would be sitting in a facility for trying to kill myself, and the fact that I was in there, it made me so sad."
For his part, Snoop has not publicly posted about Cori's recent mental health setback. However, he has previously shared loving messages about his daughter.
In September 2019, the rapper posted a photo of Cori in a glamorous gown. "Baby. Girl wit her dad," he captioned it.