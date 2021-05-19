Go Inside Tom Cruise's Newly Sold $39.5 Million Colorado Mansion

Watch : Tom Cruise Returns 3 Golden Globe Trophies Amid HFPA Controversy

Tom Cruise is waving goodbye to his $39.5 million mansion in Telluride, Colo.

For more than 25 years, the Top Gun actor has retreated to his vacation home in Colorado, but this winter the star will be staying elsewhere, as he sold the custom-designed estate this week. According to The Wall Street Journal, the four-bedroom house fetched the full asking price after just two weeks on the market.

The new buyers will enjoy a spacious 10,000 square foot living space, including the three-bedroom guesthouse located on the 320-acre property. When not snuggled up by the fire, guests can peruse the numerous toys available for their enjoyment, from dirt bikes to snow shoes. There's even a snowmobile track!

Additionally, Cruise had the home outfitted with an office space, a spa and a three-car garage.

The Telluride lodge was just one of the many places the 58-year-old actor has called home throughout his career. He has multiple residences across the globe, including Los Angeles, Calif. and Clearwater, Fla.