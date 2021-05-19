Meet Trae tha Truth, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards' Change Maker Honoree

Watch : 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

Trae tha Truth's hard work as both an artist and an activist is getting noticed.

The 40-year-old Houston-based rapper—who dropped his latest full-length album, Exhale, in 2019—is the recipient of the Change Maker Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, airing live on Sunday, May 23. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the performer explains that Killer Mike was the first to reach out and inform him of the accolade.

"This is crazy—this is Billboard," Trae says about how he's feeling. "This is one of the biggest shows in the world. And to think, they're recognizing me, someone that has been on the streets."

When asked if there's an individual cause he's proudest to support, the musician has trouble choosing.

"I do things every single day, and I don't think any one thing I do is more important than the other," Trae shares. "I have fought for justice, I have saved people's lives during hurricanes, I have taken care of people. I do everything—each of them have a place in my heart. It's all a part of my legacy. I can't say I have a favorite—each one of them gives me different feelings."