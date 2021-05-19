10 Things Angourie Rice Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Many people recognize Angourie Rice from playing Betty Brant in Marvel's Spider-Man movies or from her role opposite Miley Cyrus during Season 5 of Black Mirror. Currently, she plays Kate Winslet's daughter in the HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown. Of course, her fans revere her for those roles, but let's get to know Angourie beyond her work. She shared the ten things that she can't live without, including one item inspired by Siobhan Sheehan. Keep on scrolling to find out more about Angourie's favorites and why adores them so much.